|
|
|
CAMPBELL, Ngahuia 'Cissy' Naiti. Passed away on September 9th 2020. Loved wife of Pateriki of 62 years. Beloved mother of Catherine and Lance. Nana to ten mokopuna and great grandnana to many more. Adored sister to 16 siblings and many nieces and nephews. You will be sorely missed but we are so happy you are resting now. 'You laugh, you cry, you laugh some more'. Love you forever - maringi ana nga roimata aroha. For funeral details please call the Matihetihe Marae on 09 4095377.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2020