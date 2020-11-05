|
|
|
THOROGOOD, Ngaere Margaret (nee Mitchell). Born October 23, 1938. Passed away on November 03, 2020. After a long fight, aged 82. Cherished Mum of Sarne, Tanya and Carol. Beloved Gran of Mitchell, Celeste, Mary and Tara. Darling sister and sister-in-law of Shirley, Keith, Noelene and Bill. Treasured Auntie Ngai of Derryn, Jodi, Tonia, Vince, Shelley, Trina and Jeff. A stalwart warrior for educational equity, and a role model who made a difference to so many lives. Private cremation to be held Friday 6 November, and a service to honour and celebrate her on Saturday 14 November at 11am at Waikumete Cemetery Chapel 1. Donations to SPELD NZ in lieu of flowers. She is part of us forever.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020