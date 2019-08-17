Home

Ngaere Joan (Lamb) MERCER

MERCER, Ngaere Joan (nee Lamb). Passed away after a short illness at Papatoetoe Residential Care on 15 August 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Much loved mum and mother in-law of Heather and Dennis, Craig and Christine, Carol and Richard, Lorna and Mike. Cherished by all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A celebration of Ngaere's life will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Monday 19 August at 11am. Forever loved. Rest in Peace.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
