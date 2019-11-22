|
SATTLER, Ngaere Florence. Suddenly but peacefully at home on the 20th November, 2019. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife to Ron. Much loved mother, mother-in-law, stepmother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. According to Ngaere's wishes a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Ngaere's life will be held at 370 Pearson Road, (cnr Old Taupo Road), Puketurua at 3 p.m. onwards on Saturday 23rd November. B.Y.O. In lieu of flowers donations to Putaruru St John Ambulance would be appreciated. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 22, 2019