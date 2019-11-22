Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 p.m.
370 Pearson Road, (cnr Old Taupo Road)
Puketurua
Ngaere Florence SATTLER

Ngaere Florence SATTLER Notice
SATTLER, Ngaere Florence. Suddenly but peacefully at home on the 20th November, 2019. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife to Ron. Much loved mother, mother-in-law, stepmother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. According to Ngaere's wishes a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Ngaere's life will be held at 370 Pearson Road, (cnr Old Taupo Road), Puketurua at 3 p.m. onwards on Saturday 23rd November. B.Y.O. In lieu of flowers donations to Putaruru St John Ambulance would be appreciated. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
