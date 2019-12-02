|
BOTTCHER, Ngaere Annie (nee Pooch). Passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019 with grace and beauty, surrounded by her beloved family and friends. Treasured mother of Virginia and Howard Russell and Sharon Joanne and Brian(deceased) and second mother to Willow and Marleen. Adored Nana to Karl Jason Joseph and Kassi Sarah and Storm Jethro and Sophia Allanah Rebekah Jessie and Daniel Amy Kaycee Lenny Lizzie and loving Nanouk to Tieg Isla Leo and Fergus. Following a private cremation, there will be a memorial service for Annie on 8 February 2020 from 10.30 am at the Te Moata Retreat Centre, Tairua. Please confirm your attendance if possible to assist the organizers. Contact Joanne ([email protected]) or Marnie ([email protected]) "Death is not extinguishing the light, it is putting out the lamp because the dawn has arrived"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2019