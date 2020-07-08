Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Morris & Morris Chapel
17 Western Hills Drive
Whangarei
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Newton WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Newton Orrin WOOD


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Newton Orrin WOOD Notice
WOOD, Newton Orrin. 17 April 1928 - 6 July 2020. Loved dad to Neil and Julie, Lynne and Peter, and Sue. Beloved poppa to Gina, Bonnie, Mitchel, Lachlan, Kenzie, Julie, Phillip, Colin, Sarah, James, Duncan, and Ryan. Great poppa to Cobain and Sahana. Funeral to be held at Morris & Morris Chapel 17 Western Hills Drive Whangarei, Friday 10 July at 1:30pm. All communications to the "Wood" family c/- P.O. Box 78, Hikurangi, Whangarei 0150. You will forever be in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Newton's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -