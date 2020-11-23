|
COSLETT, Neville Terence. JP, QSM Passed away peacefully at home in Papamoa, Tuesday 16 November 2020 aged 79 years. Much loved Husband to his late wife Lorraine, A loving father to Lisa, Jayne and Gareth. A Poppa to his many grandchildren, and Friend to everyone. A service for Neville will be held at St Marys Anglican Church, Marlin Street, Mount Maunganui, on Thursday 26 November at 1:00pm. Communications to the Neville Coslett Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142. Tydi, a roddaist liw i'r wawr. A hud i'r machlud mwyn Amen
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2020