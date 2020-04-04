|
SVENSEN, Neville Smith. Rgt. No. 619789, Born 27 November 1923, Passed away peacefully at CHT St Margaret's on Monday 30 March 2020. Neville was dearly loved by his devoted wife Judith and their children Graeme and Miriam, Peter and Julie, Michele and Keith. Poppa to Kate, Tom and Ben, James and Vinnie, Kyle and Nicholas and their partners. Great poppa to Sloane and Isla. Dearly loved brother and brother in law of the late Phyllis and Earl and uncle to Wayne. Rest in Peace A private cremation has taken place. The family would like to thank the staff at CHT St Margarets for their care and support for Neville over the past couple of years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020