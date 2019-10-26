Home

Neville Roderick Clyde SIMPSON

Neville Roderick Clyde SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON, Neville Roderick Clyde. Peacefully on 23rd October 2019; aged 76 years. Loved father of Gregory and Angela; father in law of Jacqui and David; and grandfather of Chloe and Ben. A service for Neville will be held in the chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, Whangarei, at 11:00am on Wednesday 30th October 2019 to be followed by private cremation. All communications to The Simpson Family, C/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019
