GRAHAM, Neville Leonard. Passed away on 29 September, 2019 after a short illness, aged 87. Beloved husband of Lai (Moi Moi) , kind hearted father and father-in- law of Vicki and Grant, and the late Ross, and grandfather of Anna. Special friend to Angas and Adrienne, and uncle of Lai Kien Peng and Lai Kien Wah, Brett and Gail Dyer. A service to honour Neville's life will be held at the Mount Roskill Baptist church, 485 Richardson Road, Mount Roskill, Auckland on Thursday 3 October, 2019 at 2 pm, followed by private cremation. All communicaitons to the Graham family, C/o Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 1, 2019