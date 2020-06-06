Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
03-578 2004
Resources
More Obituaries for Neville O'KANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville Joseph O'KANE

Add a Memory
Neville Joseph O'KANE Notice
O'KANE, Neville Joseph. Passed away at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim, on 28 May 2020, in his 80th year. Treasured husband of Ailsa, A much loved father of Michael O'Kane and Sue Riches and a loved grandad of Jessica, and Aaron Riches and a loved great grandad of Renley Riches-Emms. Loved son of the late Henry and Winifred O'Kane and brother of Patrick, Anthony; the late Leslie, Raymond, Michael, Desmond, and Ken and all their families. A good friend of Noel and many who knew him. Grateful thanks to Christchurch Hospital Oncology, Daffodil House Papanui, Wairau Hospital and Ashwood Park Retirement, Blenheim, for their love and care. Messages to 24a Crofton Rd, Harewood Christchurch, 8051. At Nevilles request a private cremation has taken place. CLOUDY BAY FUNERAL SERVICES BLENHEIM F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neville's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -