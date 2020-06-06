|
|
|
O'KANE, Neville Joseph. Passed away at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim, on 28 May 2020, in his 80th year. Treasured husband of Ailsa, A much loved father of Michael O'Kane and Sue Riches and a loved grandad of Jessica, and Aaron Riches and a loved great grandad of Renley Riches-Emms. Loved son of the late Henry and Winifred O'Kane and brother of Patrick, Anthony; the late Leslie, Raymond, Michael, Desmond, and Ken and all their families. A good friend of Noel and many who knew him. Grateful thanks to Christchurch Hospital Oncology, Daffodil House Papanui, Wairau Hospital and Ashwood Park Retirement, Blenheim, for their love and care. Messages to 24a Crofton Rd, Harewood Christchurch, 8051. At Nevilles request a private cremation has taken place. CLOUDY BAY FUNERAL SERVICES BLENHEIM F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020