HERBERT, Neville Joseph. Born May 10 1932, Died May 05 2020. Aged 87, passed away peacefully at Whangarei. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Shirley. Loved brother of Clive and the Late Albert, Walter, Nancy and George. Loved father of Sharon & the Late Joe, Gavin, Stephen & Li, Neville Jnr & Glynis, Michael & Lynette, Leanne & Glenn, Lesley & Peter, Denise & Lionel, Paul & Dianne, Jason & Sheree. Loved Grandad, Great Grandad & great, great Grandad. Funeral Service will take place on Friday followed by a private cremation.Haven Falls Whangarei
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2020