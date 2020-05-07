Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
Resources
More Obituaries for Neville HERBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville Joseph HERBERT


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Neville Joseph HERBERT Notice
HERBERT, Neville Joseph. Born May 10 1932, Died May 05 2020. Aged 87, passed away peacefully at Whangarei. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Shirley. Loved brother of Clive and the Late Albert, Walter, Nancy and George. Loved father of Sharon & the Late Joe, Gavin, Stephen & Li, Neville Jnr & Glynis, Michael & Lynette, Leanne & Glenn, Lesley & Peter, Denise & Lionel, Paul & Dianne, Jason & Sheree. Loved Grandad, Great Grandad & great, great Grandad. Funeral Service will take place on Friday followed by a private cremation.Haven Falls Whangarei
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neville's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -