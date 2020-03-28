Home

More Obituaries for Neville HERBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville John HERBERT

Neville John HERBERT Notice
HERBERT, Neville John. Passed away peacefully 20 March 2020 aged 80. Neville had family by his side in Invercargill. Loving father of Marisa, Brendon, Nadine and Amanda. Father-in-law Kathryn, grandfather to Maddisyn, Miller, Jett, Tiki- Rose and Harper. Brother of Anthony and Averil. Friend forever of Nolene. At Neville's request, private cremation has taken place. All communications to the Herbert Family, 38 Dalgliesh Avenue, Te Rapa, Hamilton 3200.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
