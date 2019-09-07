Home

More Obituaries for Neville BURKE
Neville John BURKE

Neville John BURKE Notice
BURKE, Neville John. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 5 September 2019, aged 86. Beloved husband of Enid. Dearly loved father of Peter, Robyn and Jonathan. Papa and Ghidee to Chris and Rachel, Claudia, Holly, Daniel and Great Grandfather to Fred. Father-in-law and admirer of Roger, Min and Philly. May he Rest In Peace and allow us all to enjoy our lasting memories. A service will be held at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 11 September at 1.00pm



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
