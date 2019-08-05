Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Neville James BRYANT

BRYANT, Neville James. On Saturday 3rd August 2019. Peacefully surrounded by family, in his 98th year. Loved husband of the late Evelyn. Loved father and father in law of Michael and Karen, Ronnie and Brian, Chris and Elizabeth, Barb and the late Ian. Will be missed by all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of Neville's life will be held in the St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, King Street, Whakatane at 2pm on Tuesday 6th August, followed by a burial at Hillcrest Cemetery, Ohope Road, Whakatane. Messages please to the Bryant family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2019
