WRIGHT, Neville Grahame. Passed away at St Joan's Rest Home, Hamilton on Saturday 29 June, aged 84 years, after a period of illness. Grateful thanks to the staff at St Joan's, who cared for Neville during his time there. Dearly loved husband of the late June. Loved step father and father in law of Carol and Charlie, Janice and Frank, Keith and Susan. A service will be held on Wednesday 3rd July 2019 at White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East at 10.30am. All communications to the Wright family c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton. 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2019