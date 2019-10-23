|
SHEPHERD, Neville Gordon. Born August 30th 1944, Passed away on October 21st 2019, Aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Marilyn, loved father of Craig, Darryn and Janine. Loved father-in-law of Colleen, Maria and Darran. Treasured Poppa of Dayle, Joshua, Tayla, Kaylee, Blake, and Noah. A celebration of Neville's life will be held at the Wellsford Community Centre, Matheson Road, Wellsford, on Saturday 26th October at 1pm, followed by burial at Port Albert Cemetery. Love you always.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019