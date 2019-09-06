|
CORNELIUS, Neville Gary (formerly Cooper). On 4th September, 2019 peacefully, after a long illness, at North Shore Hospital. Aged 79 years. Very dearly loved husband of Elizabeth. Loved father and father-in law of Ingrid and Andrew, and treasured grandad of Sophie and Kate. "At peace with the Lord. " A service to celebrate Neville's life will be held at the Manly Methodist Church, 945 Whangaparaoa Rd, Whangaparaoa on Monday, the 9th of September 2019 at 11:30 AM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff at Auckland City and North Shore Hospitals for their care and support. All communications to "The Cornelius Family" P O Box 521, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019