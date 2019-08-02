|
DAYSH, Neville David John. Passed away peacefully on 31 July 2019 surrounded by family after a long illness. Dearly beloved husband of Valerie and special father and father in law of Adrienne and Peter, Stephen and Lisa, and Lindsay and Deanne. Adored Grandad to Matthew, Louis, Imogen, Zillah, Sam, Lauren and Eloise. Special brother of Glen, Hugh and Audrey. Many thanks to the staff at Hawke's Bay Hospital for the wonderful love and care that they gave to our David. A celebration of his life will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, 24 Te Mata Road Havelock North on Monday 5 August at 11.30am. Donations in David's memory to Hastings St Johns Ambulance. All tributes to David or messages to the Daysh Family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140 Dunstalls Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Napier Ph 06 8357196
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 2, 2019