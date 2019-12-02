|
BANNAN, Neville. On December 1, 2014. Where have 5 years gone Dad? You are missed every day. You were a kind dad and showed your love with what you did rather than just what you said. You had a heart of gold and taught me many things. I see you're your smile and hear your laughter often. You'll always be my dad. I hope the fish are biting and the greens are kind. Love Karyn, Bruce, Sarah, Mark and Isla. You would be a very very proud great grandad.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2019