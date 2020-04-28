Home

Neville Anthony ALGAR

Neville Anthony ALGAR Notice
ALGAR, Neville Anthony. Passed away on Friday 24 April 2020 after a long illness, aged 59. Special and Loved Dad to Breannah Loved and Dearly loved son of the late Tony and Faye, Much loved Brother to the late Gary and to Christine and Vicki. Loved brother in-law to Colin and Fred. Much loved Uncle of Kylie, Warren, Vee and Chris. Loved and cherished great Uncle to Masyn, Cooper, Rylee and Ava. Fly High Nev we will love and remember you forever. Due to the current circumstances a small private service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 28, 2020
