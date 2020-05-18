Home

Nettie Marjorie GATLAND

Nettie Marjorie GATLAND Notice
GATLAND, Nettie Marjorie. On 16 May 2020 at Hilda Ross, Hamilton. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Duncan Gatland. Loved mother and mother in law of Sue and Reece, Duncan and Brigitte and Rod. Granny to Heather, David, Alexandre, Anna and Cushla. No flowers or donations please. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial event will be held when suitable circumstances permit. Communications to Gatland Family, PO Box 5697, Hamilton 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2020
