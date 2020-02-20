|
RINKIN, Netta. On 18 February 2020 in her 94th year. Passed away peacefully with her family after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Loving mother of John and Heather, Alie, Susan and John, Scott and Julie, Jane and Gary. A much loved grandma of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A gracious lady who will be missed by so many. A Service will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church 11 Killarney Street Takapuna on Monday 24 February at 4.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2020