Neroli Mary KENNETT

KENNETT, Neroli Mary. On June 23rd, 2019 at Christchurch Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tony. Loved sister of Madeline, John, Paul, and the late Michael, Joan, Helen, and Pauline. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Lizzie and Peter, Anne, Katie and Steve, Loved Aunty of Debbie, Tony and Janie, and loved nana of Samantha, Matthew, Orla, Anthony, and Nelly. Messages may be addressed to "The family of the late Neroli Kennett" C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. At Neroli's request a private service is to be held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2019
