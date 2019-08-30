Home

TE AHURU, Nepia Matenga (Tom). Kua hinga te tōtara i te wāo nui o Tāne Born 12 March 1939, passed away peacefully on the evening of the 28th August. In Tauranga hospital and surrounded by his whānau, Nepia battled a courageous fight right till the end. Loved dearly by his wife Ginny, cherished by his children, Carl, Phillip and Michelle, adored by his mokopuna, Janelle, Terri, James, Kent, Taylor, Cooper, Tia, Manawa and Mairangi, and all his grand moko and in laws; Nepia walks this earth no more but rests in our hearts and minds forever. Nepia will lie in state at Hikairo Marae, Hohotaka Road, Te Rena from Friday 30 August and be farewelled 11am, Monday 2nd September.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 30, 2019
