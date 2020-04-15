Home

Nenad STANISICH

Nenad STANISICH Notice
STANISICH, Nenad. Born 18th February, 1940 in Pupnut, Korcula, died 14th April, 2020 peacefully at home. Youngest child of the late Ivan and Mara. Loving husband to Anne, adored father to Marica, John, Martin and Damian and father-in-law to Antony, Vanesa, Rosemary and Kristina. Much loved dide to Ivana, Milan, Dylann, Martina, Anna, Nadia, Mia, Siobhan, Madison, Natalija, Emma and Mara. He shared many special moments with his family and those who were close to him. Will be deeply missed . The world has lost a great man. Pocivao u miru.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
