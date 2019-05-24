Home

TKATCH, Nelson. On 22 May 2019 peacefully, aged 61 years. Dearly loved husband of Cherise. Loved father of Melaney, Elana and Sabrina. A service will be held at the Beit Olam Prayer House, Waikumete Cemetery, 4128 Great North Road, Glen Eden, Auckland, 1pm today Friday 24 May 2019, prior to interment in the Cemetery. No flowers please, at Nelson's request in lieu of donations may be made to the Leukaemia And Blood Cancer New Zealand, St Johns Ambulance or Mercy Hospice.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 24, 2019
