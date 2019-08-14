Home

Nelson Arthur DRUMMOND

DRUMMOND, Nelson Arthur. Peacefully in Te Puke on 12 August 2019. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Much loved father and father in law of Katrina and Nigel, David and Claire, and Wendy and Ryan. Treasured grandad and Pop of Jackson, Jian, Kadien, and Leroy. A service for Nelson will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, Jocelyn St Te Puke on Friday 16th August at 2:30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Drummond family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
