Nellie Zlata (Milich) YURETICH

YURETICH, Nellie Zlata (nee Milich). Nellie passed away at home with family on 10 October 2019 following a long illness, aged 82. Loved wife of Ivan for 61 years. Cherished mum and mum-in-law of Karen and Peter Connolly, Gail and Paul Verry, Gregory and Helen, the late Katrina, Stephen and Helen, and Deborah. Much loved grandma of the late Richard, Julia, Toby, the late George, Dominic, Alex, Alice, Joshua and Emma. Great grandma of Jack, Arie and Isabella. Daughter of the late Kleme and Mare Milich; sister of Mercia, Mate, Joe, the late Draga and the late George. Service to be held at the Kaitaia Catholic Church on Monday, 14 October at 11am, followed by lunch at the Kaitaia Dalmation Club Rooms. Communications to: PO Box 177, Ahipara 0449. Pocivala U Miru



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
