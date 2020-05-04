Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie WAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie WAN

Add a Memory
Nellie WAN Notice
WAN, Nellie. On Friday 1 May 2020, Nellie passed away peacefully aged 69 at home. Dearly loved wife of Johnny. Loved mother of Adrian and Grant. Loved mother-in-law of Jackie. Treasured grandmother of Emily, Valerie and Christine. Gone but not forgotten. Due to current circumstances, a private family service is to be held on 6 May 2020. All messages to Wan Family C/- PO Box 26361 Epsom, Auckland 1344. Web live streaming enquiries to Davis Funeral Services.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nellie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -