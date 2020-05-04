|
WAN, Nellie. On Friday 1 May 2020, Nellie passed away peacefully aged 69 at home. Dearly loved wife of Johnny. Loved mother of Adrian and Grant. Loved mother-in-law of Jackie. Treasured grandmother of Emily, Valerie and Christine. Gone but not forgotten. Due to current circumstances, a private family service is to be held on 6 May 2020. All messages to Wan Family C/- PO Box 26361 Epsom, Auckland 1344. Web live streaming enquiries to Davis Funeral Services.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020