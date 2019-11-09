|
BRADY, Nellie June. Peacefully on 5th November 2019. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved mother of Shane, Yvonne and Glen. Loved grandmother of Samuel and George. Loved daughter of the late Henry and Evelyn Martin. Sister of Alan, Robert, Patricia, Fred and the late John and Lorna. Treasured aunt of all her nieces and nephews "Forever in our hearts" A service for Nellie will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2019