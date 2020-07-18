Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Nelda Joyce KNIGHT

KNIGHT, Nelda Joyce. In loving memory, Nelda aged 85 years, passed peacefully on 16 July 2020. Beloved mother and mother-in-law to David and Dorothee. A super fun Nana Nellie to Lucie and Claire. For your laughter, your gentle kindness, the unconditional love and the light you gave, thank you. Our warmest thanks go to the caring staff at Evelyn Page Retirement Village, Orewa. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 24 July at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. Nelda requested friends to wear bright colours. In lieu of flowers we kindly ask for donations to SPCA. www.spca.nz/donate/donate-now



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020
