MUDFORD, Neill Ernald. 17 June 1947 - 16 August 2019. Passed away suddenly in Waihi on 16 August 2019, aged 72 years. Son of the late Gordon and Phyllis. Loved brother and brother in-law of Richard (deceased) and April Mudford, and Helen and Noel Rae. Loved uncle of Kate Mclaughlin, Bruce and David Mudford, Brian, Philip, Peter and Shawn Rae and their partners, great uncle of many and step dad of Maria. Much loved cousin and friend to many. A celebration and farewell will be held at Waihi Bowling Club, Corner of Kenny and Clarke Street, Waihi on Friday 23 August at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Waihi St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications to the Mudford family, C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2019