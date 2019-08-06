|
MATHESON, Neil William. On August 4th 2019 at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village, aged 80 years. Beloved husband and soulmate of the late Jue and dearly loved father of Linley and Geoff, and Shane and Shelley. Much loved Pa of Ollie, Nick, Renee and Kage. A service to celebrate Neil's life will be held in the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Saturday, August 10th 2019 at 10 a.m. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Edmund Hillary Hospital.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019