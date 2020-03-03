|
MARTIN, Neil William. Passed away peacefully on 27 February at Hillsborough Hospital. Loved husband of the late Audrey. Cherished father of Kaye, Rhonda, Terry, and partners.Grandad of Andrew, Aleisha, Ivan, Amber, Tarryn, Brittney, Dion, and partners. Great-grandad of Stella, Gatsby, Theo, Liv, Boston and Wade. A private cremation will be held. We will be celebrating Neil's life with family and friends, details to be advised. The Natural Funeral Company 021 234 5650
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 3, 2020