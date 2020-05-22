|
WEBSTER, Neil. Born 21 June 1931. Passed away peacefully at Possum Bourne Hospital, Pukekohe surrounded by loving family. Loving husband to his beloved Ada (deceased). Cherished father of June, Moyra, Lynne and Scott. Big brother to Isobel (deceased) and George (UK). Father-in-law and friend to Gavin, Wal, Paul and Clint. Adored Grandad of Rory, Cole, Jake, Hannah, Cameron, April and Imogen. Neil lived a wonderful 88 years, loved by his family and friends. "A man's a man for a' that" Robert Burns. A memorial service to be held at a later date once Trans Tasman travel bans lifted. Messages c/- 229 Gelling Road, RD3, Papakura 2583.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2020