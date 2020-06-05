Home

Neil Stewart FERGUSSON

Neil Stewart FERGUSSON Notice
FERGUSSON, Neil Stewart. On the 31st May 2020, Peacefully at Waikato Hospital in his 91st year. (Formerly from Mamaku and Tokoroa). Beloved husband of the late Myrna. Much loved father and father in law to Heather and the late Joe, Gloria and Bruce, Ray and Vonne, Desma and Willie, Rex and Lana, Terry and Kyle, Loved grandad, great grandad and great great grandad. According to Neil's wishes, a private service has been held. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2020
