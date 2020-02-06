|
|
|
PALMER, Neil Robert (Neil). Passed away suddenly and tragically on 2 February 2020. A lover of nature he died doing what he loved, tramping the coast North of Piha. Partner to Carole Munro, ex-husband to Carolyn Blackford and Sharyn Palmer the mother of his family. We will miss this lovely man always. All welcome to the service at 1:30pm Monday 10 February, All Saints Chapel Purewa, 100 St Johns Rd Meadowbank followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020