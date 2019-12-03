Home

Squire Funeral Services
15 Wihongi Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Long Beach Cemetery
Russell
CLARKSON, Neil Robert (Sunshine). Passed away peacefully at his home in Jack's Bay Russell, surrounded by loved one's on 1st December 2019, aged 78 years. Much loved husband to Mina for 25 years and loved step dad, father figure of Royal and Bella and special Gar of Jadin. Father of Gary, Ronald, Joanne, Kerryn and all their families. "He is gone but will never be forgotten" Neil is lying instate at his home up until his funeral service which will be a graveside service only in the Long Beach Cemetery, Russell, Thursday, 5th December 2019 at 1pm. All communications to please phone (09) 403 7752. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
