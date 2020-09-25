|
PERKINS, Neil (Perky). Passed away on September 23rd 2020, aged 80 Years. Loving partner of Barbie. Dearly loved Dad of Zane (deceased) and Davina. Loved Pop of Zara and Gemma. Loved father in law of Bodsy. Special Perky to Wendy, Ella and Luke. Will be sadly missed. The service to celebrate Neil's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street, Rotorua on Saturday September 26th at 1pm. Please note, the Rotorua Marathon will be in progress, please consider your travel time.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2020