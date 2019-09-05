Home

PATERSON, Neil Montague. Born 3 December 1929. Retired Chief Petty Officer Officers Cook, 12086, RNZN. With sadness passed away at Palmerston North Hospital 3 September 2019, three months short of his 90th birthday. He will be missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Gladys. An amazing dad and father-in-law to Andrew and Cathy, Mark and Julie, and Joanne and Andy. The best Pops to Samantha, Nicola, Sareena, Danielle, Cameron, Kaitlin, Ryan, Sinead, Michael, Aidan and Holly, and Trevor and Lauren, and Raymond. Great Popa to Aaliyah, Rylin, Archer, Boston, Ivy, and Dixie. All communications can be sent to: [email protected] He will remembered at a Private Cremation with family at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North on Friday 6 September 2019 at 2.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
