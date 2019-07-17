|
SMITH, Neil McGibbon (Jock). (Warrant Officer Retired, R.N.Z.A.F). On 15th July, 2019 passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Rose, loved father and father-in-law of Rosemary and Terry, Bill and Michelle, loved Grandpa of Heather and Alex, James and Nusrah, Cameron and Rachel, and Great Grandpa of Ruby. Till we meet again. A service for Neil will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday, 20th July, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. All communications to the family of the late Neil Smith, C/ the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019