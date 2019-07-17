Home

Neil McGibbon (Jock) SMITH

Neil McGibbon (Jock) SMITH Notice
SMITH, Neil McGibbon (Jock). (Warrant Officer Retired, R.N.Z.A.F). On 15th July, 2019 passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Rose, loved father and father-in-law of Rosemary and Terry, Bill and Michelle, loved Grandpa of Heather and Alex, James and Nusrah, Cameron and Rachel, and Great Grandpa of Ruby. Till we meet again. A service for Neil will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday, 20th July, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. All communications to the family of the late Neil Smith, C/ the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019
