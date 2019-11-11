|
MANSSEN, Neil Marris. Reg.No. N.Z.4215132. Flying Officer. R.N.Z.A.F. WWII 1939-45. Peacefully on Thursday 7th November 2019 after a short illness, aged 97 years. Beloved husband of the late Patricia for 69 years. Loved Dad and Dad-in-law of Andrea and Hayden, and Pa of Raewyn. Loving Grandad to Liam and Darcy. "You have regained your wings. Fly high with Mum." Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Neil's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at 1.00pm to be followed by private cremation. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2019