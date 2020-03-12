|
|
|
FOSTER, Neil Leslie. Passed away peacefully at home on 11 March 2020 aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Anthea for 59 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law to Murray and Leann; Craig and Amanda. Much loved Pop to Jarrid and Alex, Morganne and Michael; Georgia, and Ben. Loved Pop to his great- grandchildren August and Willa. At Neil's request a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Leukaemia and Blood Foundation of NZ, PO Box 99-182, Newmarket, Auckland 1149. All communications to the Foster family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2020