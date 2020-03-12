Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
07-889 4333
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil FOSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Leslie FOSTER

Add a Memory
Neil Leslie FOSTER Notice
FOSTER, Neil Leslie. Passed away peacefully at home on 11 March 2020 aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Anthea for 59 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law to Murray and Leann; Craig and Amanda. Much loved Pop to Jarrid and Alex, Morganne and Michael; Georgia, and Ben. Loved Pop to his great- grandchildren August and Willa. At Neil's request a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Leukaemia and Blood Foundation of NZ, PO Box 99-182, Newmarket, Auckland 1149. All communications to the Foster family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -