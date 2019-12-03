|
BYERS, Neil Leonard. On November 30, 2019 peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Rebecca (UK), Sue and Bruce Duncan (Auckland). Cherished grandpa of Tom, Jack, Oliver, Sam, Kate and Emily. Beloved master of Saira, Jamal and Alia. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Neil's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae on Friday December 6, 2019 at 11.00 a.m followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 293 6844
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2019