Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
04-293 6844
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil BYERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Leonard BYERS

Add a Memory
Neil Leonard BYERS Notice
BYERS, Neil Leonard. On November 30, 2019 peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Rebecca (UK), Sue and Bruce Duncan (Auckland). Cherished grandpa of Tom, Jack, Oliver, Sam, Kate and Emily. Beloved master of Saira, Jamal and Alia. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Neil's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae on Friday December 6, 2019 at 11.00 a.m followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 293 6844
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -