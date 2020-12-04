|
DARROCH, Neil Kelvin. Born 8th July 1935 in Auckland. Passed away 1 December 2020 after a short illness. Dearly loved Father of Joanne, John and the late Andrew . Grandad to Anna, Jasmin, Samuel , Emma, George and Rose. Brother of Barry. The funeral will be held at Holy Trinity Church, 20 Church Street, Devonport at 2.30 pm on Tuesday December 8th . Special thanks to the staff at The Kowhai unit at BeachHaven Care Home for Dad's care over the past two years. Dad will be sadly missed but will remain forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Dementia Auckland in Dad's name. All communications to Rowley Funerals.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020