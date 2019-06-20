|
MICHELLE, Neil John. (Fire Brigade Gold Star Recipient.) Passed away peacefully at home, on Tuesday 18th June, 2019; in his 77th year. Dearly loved son of the late Keith and Winifred Michelle. Cherished husband of Shirley, loved father and father-in-law of Tracey, Katrina and Andrew. Adored Poppa and G-Pop to Brogan, Thea, Hikairo and Kylo. In accordance with Neil's wishes a private family service will be held on Monday 24th June, followed by private cremation. Friends who would like to share in the celebration of Neil's life, you are welcome to join the family after the service at The Thames on Kirkwood, 100 Kirkwood Street, Thames, from 12 noon to 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2019
