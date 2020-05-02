|
FREDRICSON, Neil John. Born December 31, 1942. Passed away on April 26, 2020 Neil passed away peacefully surrounded by family, aged 77. A much loved and adored husband to Glennis for 55 years, beloved brother to Noeline and Graham and his twin sister Pat and late Robin. Treasured dad to Karen and Martin, Gary and Tracey, Stephen and Joanne, Very special grandad to Daniel, Laura, Carl, Jamie, Gus, Ruby, Jamie, Adam and Josh and great grandson Jack. You will be missed and remembered forever. Thank you to all the staff at Aparangi Rest home in Te Kauwhata. A memorial for Neil will be held at a later date so all his family and many friends can pay their respects as he deserves.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020