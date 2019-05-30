|
SWANSON, Neil Frederick. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday 28 May 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband to Jean of 58 years, and the most loving and genuine Father, Father-in-law, Grandad and Great-Grandad of Neil and Rochelle, David and Jeanette, Sharon and Russell, Stuart and Tracy, Katie, Sarah and Jake, Emily and Anty, Payge, Piper, Jacob and Freddie. A celebration for Neil will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 4 June at 1pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2019
