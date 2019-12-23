Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 p.m.
MUNRO, Neil Frank. On Friday 20th December 2019, at home with family by his side, aged 67. After a brave battle, Neil is now at peace. Treasured son of the late Ron and Elaine Munro. Adored brother of Lynnette, brother in law of Stephen and uncle of Cameron and Kieran. In accordance with Neil's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A Tribute Service will be held for Neil on Saturday 28th December at 2pm in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street Whakatane. Special thanks to EBOP Hospice for all their love and care. Donations please to EBOP Hospice PO Box 275 Whakatane. Messages please to the Munro family c/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 23, 2019
